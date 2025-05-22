PLI-led food processing sector churns 2.5 L jobs

New Delhi: The Centre’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the food processing sector has succeeded in attracting investments to the tune of Rs7,000 crore and creating over 2.5 lakh jobs so far, according to a senior official of the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI).

“Till date, the ministry has funded almost 1,600 projects leading to the creation of 41 lakh tonnes of food processing capacity and benefiting almost nine lakh farmers,” said Ranjit Singh, joint secretary, MoFPI, in his address at FICCI’s ‘Foodworld India’ event here.

He pointed out that food processing plays a pivotal role in agricultural diversification, value addition, reduction in post-harvest losses, and creation of surpluses for exports.

Singh said, “The immense untapped potential of the Indian farm sector highlights the important role that domestic manufacturing can play when adequately supported by enabling government policies.