PMJ Jewels launches new store at Nizamabad

Nizamabad: PMJ Jewels, South India’s most loved fine jewellery brand launched their new showroom in Nizamabad. This is a new addition in PMJ’s overall presence of 38+ stores across South India and USA and is part of the brand’s aggressive expansion plans. Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, MLA, Nizamabad inaugurated this new outlet along with Maheshwaram Madhan Kumar, Telangana Cluster Head, PMJ Jewels and Vadnala Kamal, Nizamabad Store Head, PMJ Jewels. The elite showroom was thronged by loyal customers of PMJ who added extravagance and excitement during the launch.

The store has been exclusively curated keeping in mind the assorted taste of the customers at Nizamabad and will have a wide display of designs across diamonds, gold, and precious stones. PMJ’s finest and never-seen-before designer jewellery range handcrafted creations along with region specific and wedding jewellery, lightweight creations which are apt for all occasions and celebrations are going to be a part of their collection at the store. The store promises to offer a wide range of latest, finest and never seen before designer dazzling diamond bridal jewellery to all its customers.

Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, MLA, Nizamabad shared his thoughts on this momentous event, stating, "It's a pleasure to witness the expansion of PMJ Jewels into Nizamabad. Their commitment to quality and craftsmanship is commendable, and I believe this new store will further elevate the jewellery shopping experience for the people in and around Nizamabad."

Maheswaram Madhan Kumar and Vadnala Kamal expressing their joy said, "We welcome everyone to experience the personalised hospitality during the retail shopping experience that PMJ Jewels is known for. Our new store at Nizamabad will resonate the legacy PMJ Jewels has been carrying all these years across”.

The designs at PMJ Jewels epitomise the remarkable craftsmanship and skills of Indian goldsmiths. PMJ’s loyal customers who blessed the store with their presence during the auspicious occasion were elated checking and trying out new designs displayed during the inauguration.