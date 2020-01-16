PMLA CASE : Air Asia CEO, other executives summoned by ED

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned senior executives of Air Asia including CEO Tony Fernandes next week for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Thursday.

The agency had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the airline and its officials in 2018.

Officials said while Fernandes has been summoned on January 20, few others from the current and past management have also been asked to depose for questioning in the following days.

The executives have also been asked to bring along certain case-related documents when they appear so that probe in the case can be taken forward, they said.