PNB brings Roshni for affordable home buyers

Hyderabad: Promoted by Punjab National Bank, PNB Housing Finance Limitedsaid that to strengthen its presence in the tier II and III cities in the affordable home loan segment it hasintroducedRoshni, an affordable home loan product. Under this scheme, loans in the rangeRs 5 lakh to Rs 30 lakh will be disbursed. In this regard, the home finance company opened Roshni- focused branches at Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ghaziabad, Indore- Ujjain, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Rajkot and Varanasi.

The loan provider said that the scheme will offer loans for purchase of house property, self-construction, home extension-renovation, plot purchase plus construction, loan against property among others. PNB HFL further informed that it will consider providing loansto applicants new to credit, self-employed without formal income, salaried from a low-income group with a household income as low as Rs 10,000 to middle-income groups.

"With Roshni, we continue to augment our affordable housing portfolio. We are focused on building our presence across the country in tier II andIII cities to address the growing needs of prospective homeowners. We are well positioned to catalyse growth in the real estate industry and through Roshni, we have renewed our commitment towards the 'Housing for All' mission of the Central Government," PNB Housing Finance MD and CEO, Girish Kousgi said.