PNGRB Tariff Revision Brings Price Relief as THINK Gas Lowers PNG Rates in Andhra Pradesh

- Direct price relief for consumers with ₹4/SCM cut in Domestic PNG, now at ₹47/SCM.

Following the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board’s (PNGRB) revision of the Unified Tariff, THINK Gas has announced a reduction in PNG prices in Nellore, Tirupati-Chittoor & in YSR Kadapa-Annamayya-Sri Satya Sai-Anantapur making clean cooking even more affordable for the families in the region. The revised prices will come into effect from 1 January 2026.

Effective from the revised tariff date, the price of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for domestic consumers has been reduced to ₹47/Standard Cubic Metre (SCM), a drop of ₹4/SCM. The revised pricing improves household savings and supports more economical everyday cooking.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Vinukumar Balakrishnan, Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer, THINK Gas said, “The Unified Tariff revision by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board allows us to pass on better pricing to consumers. This will help households manage cooking expenses even more efficiently and support CNG users with improved fuel economics.”

He added, “For households, the revision translates into an overall improvement of nearly 5–6% in PNG pricing, reinforcing PNG as a dependable alternative to other fuels. For CNG users, including public and commercial transport operators, the revised pricing enhances cost efficiency and provides greater price stability.”

THINK Gas plans to undertake various consumer awareness and outreach activities in the region to help households and vehicle users better understand the benefits of the revised tariff by PNGRB and the safe use of PNG and CNG.