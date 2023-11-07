  • Menu
Power Grid posts Rs 3,781 crore net profit in July-Sept quarter

Power Grid posts Rs 3,781 crore net profit in July-Sept quarter
New Delhi: The Power Grid Corporation of India on Tuesday declared a consolidated net profit Rs 3,781.42 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year, up 3.59 percent from Rs 3,650.29 crore reported in the same period of the previous year.

The public sector giant’s revenue from operations came in at Rs 11,267.07 crore, which is a mere 1.04 percent higher than Rs 11,150.57 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

