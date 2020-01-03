Trending :
PowerGrid cuts EV charging rate

Hyderabad: PowerGrid Corporation of India Limited, a Maharatna company engaged in transmission of power, on Thursday said it slashed the rates of charging electric vehicles, from Rs 24.60 to Rs 12.60 per kWh.

The company installed four Electric Vehicle charging stations in the city at Miyapur Metro Station, Hyderabad Next Galleria Mall at Hitech City, Hyderabad Next Galleria Mall at Punjagutta and Nagole Metro Station.

The installation was done in association with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited and L&T Metro (Hyderabad) Rail Limited.

These stations provide charging facility to individual e-vehicles and e-taxis. "After charging an e-vehicle, the customer has to make the payment through a mobile app.

The POWERev app, can be downloaded for free from Play Store, currently available for Android OS users only. The user will have to register with their mobile number as the user ID," PowerGrid said.

At present all PowerGrid EV charging stations are equipped with one heavy duty charger, it added.

