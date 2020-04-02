Powergrid donates 200 crore to PM CARES

Hyderabad: Power major Powergrid has contributed `130 crore to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund to support India's fight against coronavirus. To help fight the pandemic, it has committed additional contribution of `70 crore current financial. This makes its total contribution commitment as `200 crore. Besides, Powergrid employees are also contributing a part of their salary towards the cause, the power major said in a statement.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is a cause of great concern while the whole nation is locked down, Powergrid, the central transmission utility of India, has been ensuring uninterrupted 24x7 power supply," the statement added.

It has also distributed food packets in slum areas to help the needy in these difficult times.