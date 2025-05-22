Powering cleaner steelmaking in India: Electricity from ArcelorMittal’s 1GW renewable energy project starts flowing to its Indian steelmaking JV

ArcelorMittal’s largest renewable energy venture, a 1GW solar and wind project located in Andhra Pradesh, southern India, has recently started providing clean electricity to AM/NS India, ArcelorMittal’s 60/40 Indian steelmaking joint venture with Nippon Steel.

The $0.7 billion project – developed, constructed and commissioned by AM Green Energy, a wholly owned ArcelorMittal subsidiary - is expected to reduce AM/NS India’s carbon emissions by 1.5 million tonnes per year, supporting AM/NS India’s target to reduce the carbon intensity of the steel it produces by 20% by 2030 (against a 2021 baseline).

The India renewables project has been developed as a hybrid project, integrating the 1GW of solar and wind capacity with a third-party hydro pumped storage solution (currently under testing and scheduled for commissioning by June 2025), ensuring the project will ultimately deliver at least 250MW of round-the-clock power - critical for continuous energy production. It will provide over 20% of the existing energy requirements at AM/NS India’s steel plant in Hazira, Gujarat.

Vast in scale, the solar site is spread over 2,400 acres – enough to hold more than 1,700 FIFA size football fields – and the wind site is spread over 700 acres. Now fully commissioned and running at nameplate capacity, c. 1.5 million solar panels and 91 wind turbines will generate 2.5 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of power annually, equivalent to powering nearly 10 million Indian households.

Commenting, Aditya Mittal, CEO, ArcelorMittal, said: “Investing in renewable energy generation is an exciting new business area for ArcelorMittal. It provides cost effective clean energy security for our steelmaking operations and supports our decarbonisation objectives.

“The India project is the first of our major renewables projects to be commissioned. It is a large and ambitious project that has been completed efficiently and safely in approximately 18 months – one of the fastest projects of this scale delivered in India – with clean electricity now being provided to AM/NS India. My congratulations go to everyone involved in the project. Its successful delivery demonstrates our commitment to growing our presence in India in a safe, sustainable manner.”

The India renewables project is one of several renewable energy projects ArcelorMittal is developing. In total, the Company has 2.3GW of renewable energy projects underway, in India, Brazil and Argentina.

It also forms part of ArcelorMittal’s suite of strategic growth projects, from which the Company expects to generate incremental annual EBITDA of $1.9 billion when all complete by the end of 2027.