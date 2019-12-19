Pratt and Whitney appoints Ashmita Sethi as MD

New Delhi: Engine-maker Pratt and Whitney (PW) on Thursday appointed Ashmita Sethi as the managing director of its India division.

The 320neo family planes, powered by PW engines, have been facing frequent on-ground and mid-air glitches since their induction in the fleets of IndiGo and GoAir in 2016.

Palash Roy Chowdhury, who served as the managing director of the Indian division of PW for around eight years, had put in his papers in July.