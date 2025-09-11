PRCAI unveils CEO Survey at PRana 2025 Spotlighting Reputation as India’s Currency for Growth

The Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) hosted the second edition of PRana 2025: The India RISE Story on September 10, 2025 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. The idea and story convention brought together more than 20 eminent speakers, over 200 C-Suite leaders, communicators and storytellers to deliberate on how India’s Reputation, powered by Innovation, Sustainability and Entrepreneurship (RISE), will accelerate its journey to Viksit Bharat.

Smt. Smriti Irani, Former Cabinet minister, unveiled the PRCAI Survey Report, ‘India’s Place in the New World Order’, developed in collaboration with Astrum Advisory. The study captured the views of 123 CEOs across six cities, finding that 84% of CEOs believe India’s best days lie ahead, and 89% are confident in India’s growth story. The report highlights reputation as the most valuable currency for India’s economic progress and global leadership. Read the full PRCAI Survey Report, ‘India’s Place in the New World Order’ here.

The findings showed that Chief Executive Officers see climate readiness, geopolitical positioning, digital innovation and human capital as India’s biggest levers for global leadership, while also recognizing communication and reputation management as essential tools in translating progress into global influence.

The study further revealed:

· 93% feel that government has been effective in enabling India’s global rise

· 92% believe India’s global positioning is strong

· 89% are confident in India’s growth story

· 54% believe India is using strategic communications to shape its global image very effectively

The findings underscored that India, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, is advancing strategically. At the same time, CEOs cautioned that policy unpredictability, AI-related risks, and perception gaps around civic and environmental issues could undermine global confidence if not addressed.

In a wide-ranging dialogue, Smriti Irani, Former Cabinet Minister said, “Reputation in public life is tested not by speeches or photo opportunities but by delivery. It is when a child reaches school well-nourished, when a woman finds safety and economic independence, when a family sees fairness in governance. These are the moments that earn trust, and it is this trust that ultimately defines India’s credibility to the world.”

Smt. Irani positioned women as central to India’s reputation-building, highlighting how their leadership across politics, business, and culture reinforces values of resilience, ambition, and inclusivity. In doing so, she added, “Issues like sanitation, menstrual health, and women’s safety were once taboo. Addressing them openly, through governance and leadership, is what truly reshapes reputation. Women are not just participants in India’s rise; they are central to building its credibility.”

She also reflected on India’s evolving identity by noting: “Brand India is in a moment of evolution. Brands don’t die because they don’t succeed, they die because they don’t evolve.”

Defining India’s RISE Story

PRana 2025 was designed around four dialogues — Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Reputation and Sustainability delivered through high-impact formats: 300Wise Leader speeches, powerful fireside chats, and multi-dimensional panels.

The discussions included entrepreneurs challenging the obsession with valuations, asking instead how India can build companies that are trusted as much as they are valued. Policymakers made the case that India’s credibility will not come from announcements but from predictable and transparent delivery.

PRana 2025 also marked a special milestone with PRCAI unveiling its 25-years logo, highlighting the association’s role in shaping the Indian PR industry into a strategic partner in nation building narrative. As India steps onto the global stage with greater confidence, PRana 2025 made one message clear: reputation is not a soft measure, it is the hard currency of credibility. The choices we make in boardrooms, in policy, and in civic life and stories we tell will decide whether that trust endures for the next 25 years and beyond.

During the PRCAI 25-years logo unveil, Kunal Kishore, President, PRCAI said, “PRana 2025 and the launch of our Brand India Reputation Report demonstrate the power of leadership in shaping narratives. Reputation today is not just communication, it is strategy — it determines trust in boardrooms, credibility in markets, and influence on the world stage. At PRCAI, we see it as our responsibility to build platforms like PRana that help leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers recognize reputation as the capital that drives India’s rise”.

“Communications is no longer a channel that only carries messages, it is a force that shapes influence and trust. With India marching towards Viksit Bharat, we are entering a new era of ‘Reputation Capital’ that will drive brand value and national impact in the years to come, much like financial capital drives economies. We are bringing that shift to light at the PRana platform converging India’s icons, key voices and reputation architects,” said Deeptie Sethi, CEO, PRCAI.