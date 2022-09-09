Premier Energies’ facility bags LEED Gold rating

Hyderabad: Premier Energies Photovoltaic Pvt Ltd, E-City Solar manufacturing facility which is a fully owned subsidiary of the Premier Group, has been accorded LEED Gold Certification by the US Green Building Council (USGBC). The company has been conferred with Gold Rating under the LEED v4 Building Design and Construction: New Construction and Major Renovations.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), signifies a certification that is used widely to rate buildings and project types. It provides a framework for healthy, efficient, carbon and cost-saving green buildings. LEED Certification serves as a testament to sustainability and leadership.

Raman K, Director of Market Development at LEED Green Associate, handed the certificate to Surender Pal Singh (Chairman, Premier Energies) and Sudhir Reddy (Director, Premier Energies). The facility has a manufacturing capacity of 1.4 GW of solar modules and 750 MW of solar cells. It allows 80 per cent reduction in water use - by capturing, recharging, and reusing rainwater runoff from site.

Chiranjeev Saluja, Managing Director, Premier Energies said, "The company is on the path to becoming a global leader in creating sustainable renewable energy solutions that contribute to cleaner air and a greener world. We aim to design energy-conscious net zero energy buildings by 2025 to produce and supply energy with minimal consumption and zero carbon emissions."