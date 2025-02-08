Live
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
Priya Living forays into Hyderabad
US-headquartered Priya Living, a senior living community development firm, has opened its presence in the South by setting up its largest intergenerational hub in the city
Hyderabad: US-headquartered Priya Living, a senior living community development firm, has opened its presence in the South by setting up its largest intergenerational hub in the city. The senior living community, open to senior citizens as well as travellers, and professionals relocating to Hyderabad, is spread across 3,200 sq yd.
The boutique-styled community has 124 one BHK units spread across 348 sft to 495 sft and a two BHK suite of 820 sft. Senior citizens and travellers can book the room for a duration spanning from one night to one year. Priya Hyderabad, available for stay at a booking price of Rs 7,500 per night and at a base price of Rs 1.50 lakh per month, will be open to customers by the end of March.
Speaking to Bizz Buzz, Arun Paul, Founder, Priya Living, said: “We narrowed down on Hyderabad to set up our first senior living community in the South due to its vibrant business community, good infrastructure and the location of the space.”