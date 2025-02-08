Priya Living forays into Hyderabad

Hyderabad: US-headquartered Priya Living, a senior living community development firm, has opened its presence in the South by setting up its largest intergenerational hub in the city. The senior living community, open to senior citizens as well as travellers, and professionals relocating to Hyderabad, is spread across 3,200 sq yd.

The boutique-styled community has 124 one BHK units spread across 348 sft to 495 sft and a two BHK suite of 820 sft. Senior citizens and travellers can book the room for a duration spanning from one night to one year. Priya Hyderabad, available for stay at a booking price of Rs 7,500 per night and at a base price of Rs 1.50 lakh per month, will be open to customers by the end of March.

Speaking to Bizz Buzz, Arun Paul, Founder, Priya Living, said: “We narrowed down on Hyderabad to set up our first senior living community in the South due to its vibrant business community, good infrastructure and the location of the space.”