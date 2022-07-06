Punjab Cabinet gives final approval to 600 units of free power to every household per billing cycle

Punjab Cabinet today gave final approval for the policy governing the decision to provide 600 units of free power to every household per billing cycle in the state with effect from July 1, 2022. A decision to this effect was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today.

A spokesman of the Chief Minister's Office said that all the domestic consumers in the state will be eligible to get zero bills if their consumption is up to 600 units in every billing cycle.

As per the decision, the Scheduled caste (SC), Non-SC BPL, Freedom fighters of Punjab and their grandchildren and Backward Class (BC) domestic consumers who are currently eligible for free 400 units of power will also get a subsidy of 600 units now.

In case, consumption of SC, non-SC BPL, BC and freedom fighter categories exceeds units per billing cycle then they will pay only for units consumed in addition to 600 units along with full fixed charges, meter rentals and government levies as applicable.

Similarly, the cabinet also gave the green signal for waiving pending arrears of all domestic consumers as on December 31, 2021, and unpaid up to June 30, 2022. This move will give relief to around 28.1 lakh domestic consumers with a total benefit of Rs 1,298 crore.