Punjab National Bank Hyderabad Zone gets new head

Hyderabad: Sanjeevan Nikhar assumed charge as Zonal Manager for Punjab National Bank's Hyderabad Zone (TS, AP and Karnataka) at the Zonal office. He was General Manager from bank's head office before taking the charge.

Punjab National Bank is the second largest Public Sector Bank in the country with a branch network of more than 10,000.

Post amalgamation with OBC and UBI, the bank enhanced the customer relationships and faster credit delivery time for retail, corporate and MSME sector at their 400 branches spread in AP, TS, and Karnataka.

Sanjeevan Nikhar is a seasoned banker with extensive working experience of over 25 years in all type of Credit category of large corporate, mid corporate, MSME, agriculture, retail and forex.

He has also worked across regional/circle offices, head office holding important Divisions. Hyderabad Zone is all set to progress in Business parameters in AP, TS and Karnataka.