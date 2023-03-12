Putting planet first: This woman-led marketplace sells only green products

A strong desire to change the landscape of trade and online business in the sustainability space can lead to the birth of a new venture. Bringing to the forefront the awareness of what sustainability means is the Hyderabad-based Emusa, an earth-friendly online marketplace that brings together conscious brands and nature loving consumers across India onto one space. The platform provides a wide selection of products from a variety of brands in the segments ranging from fashion, beauty, wellness, food and beverages, art, hygiene among others available. The products listed on Emusa are eco-friendly, which means it is made of non-toxic, organic, recycled or upcycled materials. The Founder and CEO of Emusa Sustainable Private Limited, Pallavi Krishna Paspuleti in an exclusive conversation with

The Hans india delves on the purpose behind Emusa, as she says Emusa is not just any online marketplace, but a starting point from where lives can be changed towards progress and the decision to buy what is of the earth in turn benefits the earth too. For Emusa, living with the earth means empowering small and medium sized businesses and collaborating with like-minded businesses in the sustainable market.

On what basis are the products onboarded onto the platform?



We are in the process of setting up a stringent set of process for onboarding of sellers. The onboarding process includes pre-qualification, registration, verification, account setup and, training and support. Our platform has defined clear eligibility criteria for sellers, such as they must be sustainable or organic or earth friendly products and their production and supply chain has to follow sustainable practices.

Sellers who meet the criteria can move to the next step. We have a team who checks the information provided by the seller. Once the seller is verified, we create a seller account for them and provide clear SOPs to be followed while uploading their products.

Since we often work with local, rural and women artisans we also provide training and support to the seller on how to use the platform, manage their inventory, and fulfill orders.

How many brands and SKUs are available on the platform, and how many are you looking to add?

Currently there are more than 30 brands and 12,000 SKUs available for customers on the Emusa platform. We are working towards building a strong seller base over the next year.

We are working to identify sustainable brands from the local artisan made products to large manufacturers with an aim to assimilate 180 brands and one lakh SKUs by the end of 2023.

From the time of inception, how many customers have been served and the States touched upon?

Since inception in 2022, we have served more than 10,000 customers pan-India. Majority of the orders are from Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi. We are focusing on attracting a diverse range of customers, each with their own unique needs and requirements.

Your target for sales over the next two years…

With the world moving towards digitalization there has been an increase in customers moving online to purchase products. Moreover, the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of e-commerce, as consumers increasingly turned to online shopping during lockdowns. This trend is expected to continue in the near future as consumers continue to prioritise convenience. Therefore, we estimate to hit a sale of one lakh products within the span of next two years.

The initial investment raised…

To get the platform operational by onboarding of brands-enterprises and for other capex we have raised an initial investment of Rs 10 lakh through bootstrap. We have also been fortunate to get support from the Government schemes and women entrepreneurship policies in this endeavor.

Could you tell us about the revenue growth expected over the next few years?

In the next five years we are planning to focus on our customer base, target new demographics and diversify our product offerings. We are also working on building awareness and attract new customers through branding and marketing efforts. Our focus is on improving customer experience by offering exceptional service, personalised experiences, and convenient options to increase customer loyalty and repeat business. By implementing these strategies, our target is to garner more than Rs 5 crore revenue in the next five years.

Are you open for collaborations with celebrities, as the trend speaks?

Emusa is certainly open to collaborating with celebrities, but we are cautious and are planning to approach them with a critical eye to make sure that they align with our own values and priorities. Celebrity endorsements can help raise awareness about Emusa and the sustainable brands available on our platform. This can be particularly helpful at this stage as we have just entered the market.

How far have India's consumers come in adopting sustainable products?

India's journey toward sustainability has been a long and challenging one, with many hurdles to overcome. However, the country has made significant progress in recent years. Consumer behaviour has shifted towards environment friendly products. For example, there has been a surge in demand for organic food products, eco-friendly clothing, and renewable energy solutions. However, majority of consumers are still primarily driven by price and convenience, rather than sustainability. This is particularly true for lower-income households, where access to sustainable options may be limited. To further accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices, it is crucial to increase awareness among consumers and make sustainable options more accessible and affordable. Initiatives such as government subsidies for renewable energy and sustainable products, along with education campaigns can go a long way in promoting adoption.

Which sustainable product/category sees more demand?

Few product categories that are seeing significant demand in the market as well as on Emusa include 'Sustainable Fashion,' including clothing made from eco-friendly materials, such as organic cotton, hemp, and recycled fabrics. Eco-friendly 'Personal Care Products' including natural and organic skincare, haircare, and bath products are gaining popularity as consumers are looking for safer alternatives. Reusable products, such as water bottles, coffee cups, and grocery bags are also popular in recent times. There is a surge in demand for natural cleaning products made from non-toxic ingredients such as vinegar, baking soda, and essential oils. With concerns about animal welfare, health, and environmental sustainability, organic and plant-based foods are becoming more popular among consumers. Plant-based meat substitutes, dairy alternatives, vegan and organic snacks are just a few of the many products.

Are these products reaching markets beyond metros?

Yes, as consumer awareness and demand for sustainable products grows, companies are expanding their reach to smaller towns and rural areas as well. In recent years, several initiatives have been taken by governments, NGOs, and private companies to promote sustainable products in rural and remote areas. For example, several companies have started sourcing their raw materials from small farmers and artisans in rural areas and empowering them with sustainable production methods. Additionally, e-commerce platforms such as Emusa have made it easier for consumers in non-metro areas to access sustainable products that may not be readily available in their local stores. For instance, we at Emusa focus on onboarding make-in-India, local suppliers and women artisans to support rural sellers showcase their products for a wider reach. Moreover, several rural and small-town entrepreneurs have also started their own sustainable product businesses, catering to the local demand. These entrepreneurs are using locally available materials and resources to create sustainable products that are affordable and accessible to the local population.

Are sustainable products expensive? Will higher cost restrict its consumer circle?

Sustainable products are often perceived as expensive because they tend to be produced using higher quality materials, sustainable production processes, and ethical labour practices. Additionally, the smaller scale of production of these products can also drive up their cost. However, this is not always the case, and sustainable products can be affordable depending on the category and brand. A recent survey found that 73 per cent of global consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable products. The growing demand for these products suggest that consumers are willing to pay a premium for environmentally and socially responsible products, and companies are finding ways to make sustainable products more affordable and accessible to a broader range of consumers.

Your thoughts about the products available under sustainable tag…

The availability of products labeled as "sustainable" has increased significantly in the recent years, reflecting a growing interest among consumers in environment friendly options. However, the actual sustainability of these products varies widely as there is a lack of transparency in the supply chain. The term 'sustainable' is not well-defined and can be used to describe a wide range of products and practices. Some products may be marketed as sustainable, but their environmental impact may still be significant, either through the production process or in the materials used. Additionally, the supply chain for many sustainable products may not be fully transparent. For example, a product may be made using sustainable materials, but the factory where it is produced may have poor labour practices or environmental standards. There are also concerns about 'greenwashing,' where companies may make false or misleading claims about their products' sustainability to capitalise on the growing demand for eco-friendly options.

Regulatory measures to standardize the definition of sustainability and improve supply chain transparency could help increase the trustworthiness.