PV sales in slow lane in July

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicles wholesales registered a 2.57 per cent year-on-year increase in July at 3,50,149 units, the Society of Indian Autom obile Manufacturers said on Thursday. As per the latest data issued by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), dispatches of passenger vehicles (PVs) from manufacturers to dealers were at 3,41,370 units in July 2022. Two-wheeler domestic wholesales were down at 12,82,054 units last month, as against 13,81,303 units in July 2022. Motorcycle sales were lower at 8,17,206 units last month, as compared to 8,70,028 units in July 2022. Scooters sales were also down at 4,28,640 units, from 4,79,159 units in the same month last year, SIAM said.

Three-wheeler wholesales were higher at 56,034 units, as compared to 31,324 units in the year-ago month. Total vehicle dispatches across categories, excluding Tata Motors, were at 16,40,727 units, as compared to 17,06,545 units in July 2022, SIAM said. Tata Motors shares its sales data of commercial vehicles quarterly.

Though the passenger vehicle and three-wheeler segments are performing well, there has been a de-growth in the two-wheeler segment in July 2023, compared to July 2022. “Overall, we expect that the positive economic environment, good monsoon, and upcoming festive season will support continued growth in the auto industry,” SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal said.