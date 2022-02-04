PVR signs agreement with M3M India to set up 8-Screen Multiplex

Multiplex player PVR announced today announced that it has signed an agreement with M3M India to set up an 8-screen multiplex at 65th Avenue, the recently delivered largest luxurious retail project in South Gurugram.

M3M India's 65th Avenue is one of the most luxurious retail properties, located near M3M Golfestate and Trump Towers, at prime Golf Course Road, South Gurugram. It is spread across 14 acres, with 1 million square feet of retail space and built with a top-line of Rs 4000 crores. The 65thAvenue has been designed by Bental Associates, a South African architectural firm.

"As part of our expansion plan, we have been looking to set up an ultra-modern and state-of-the-art 8-screen multiplex at a prime property in South Gurugram. The 65thAvenue has impressed us a lot in terms of architecture and designing and also the location. It has a huge potential and is expected to cater to about half a million population in the vicinity. We have gone ahead and signed the agreement and looking forward to presenting the best of the movie experience," said Sanjeev Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Limited.

"Our focus has always been to not just meet the expectations of our customers and investors, but also go beyond to give the best of experience and timely possession," said Pankaj Bansal, Director of M3M India.

Many brands have already signed in for retail space at M3M India's 65thAvenue which include Reliance Trends, Bikaner, Pantaloons, Max Fashion, Derika, Mastizone, Headmasters, Smaaash and Home Town. The 65thAvenue will have 55,000 square feet of the food court and a gaming zone of about 42,000 square feet. It will also have 30,000 square feet of the meticulously designed atrium, much useful for new product launches.

PVR is the largest and the most premium film exhibition company in India. Since its inception in 1997, the brand has redefined the way entertainment is perceived in the country. PVR currently operates a cinema circuit comprising of 860 screens at 179 properties in 73 cities (India and Sri Lanka), serving over 100 million patrons annually. PVR offers an array of formats in the premium screen category, which stands at 8 screens of Director's Cut, 39 screens of LUXE, 04 screens of Sapphire, 09 screens of IMAX, 19 screens of 4DX, 09 screens of P[XL], 13 screens of Playhouse and 01 screens of PVR Onyx across the country.