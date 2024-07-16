Quaker releases findings of ‘Bowl of Growth’ initiative in building a healthier India

New Delhi: The PepsiCo Foundation, in collaboration with PepsiCo R&D and Quaker, on Tuesday released the ‘Building A Healthier Tomorrow’ report, highlighting the success of the Quaker ‘Bowl of Growth’ program.

The report in its findings said that 89% of the children enrolled in the program experienced improved or stable growth parameters while 95.6% of the mothers and caregivers reported an increase in their children's appetite.

Launched in 2023 with NGO MAMTA HIMC, the initiative aims to uplift community health by supporting 1,000 malnourished children aged 3-5 in Mawal & Mulshi Blocks of Pune district in Maharashtra.

The program places the mother and child at the heart of its interventions. It has empowered parents and caregivers with knowledge and resources to provide balanced nutrition to children. A key focus of the program is to intervene during the early stages of malnutrition to prevent its progression to severe forms, ensuring a healthier future for children.

Building on the success of the first phase, Quaker will continue the program in Pune and is likely to expand it to Mumbai, aiming to benefit 4,000 children.

Congratulating PepsiCo India on the commendable feat, Kailash Pagare, Commissioner, ICDS, Government of Maharashtra said, “The improvement in children's nutritional health by the methodology of education, awareness and supplementation of nutrition is truly encouraging. These achievements highlight the importance of multi-sectoral collaboration in addressing malnutrition.”

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Municipal Commissioner Dr. Bhushan Gagrani, in a video message, praised PepsiCo India for its dedication and commitment in launching the impactful 'Bowl of Growth' program in Pune, which aligns seamlessly with the state government's efforts to eradicate malnutrition.

C.D. Glin, President of the PepsiCo Foundation and Global Head of Philanthropy for PepsiCo, commenting on the significance of the program said, “The Quaker ‘Bowl of Growth’ report highlights our commitment to improving childhood nutrition, showing significant gains in nutritional intake and knowledge.”

Dr. Pietro Antonio Tataranni, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, Life Sciences, PepsiCo added, “ The results are particularly encouraging, with 89% of the children in the program experiencing improved or stable growth parameters. It's heartening to see that the enrolled children loved the panjiri, with nearly each child consistently consuming at least three-quarters of the provided recipe.”

Dr. Sunil Mehra, Executive Director, MAMTA HIMC commented, “With a strong focus on both mothers and children, the sessions conducted for parents and caregivers have empowered them to become strong advocates for the program. Their support has played a significant role in achieving the positive results we are witnessing among children, mothers, and the community.”

Quaker’s 'Bowl of Growth' initiative aligned with PepsiCo’s pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) ambition and ‘Food for Good’ efforts, aiming to provide nutritious food to 50 million people by 2030.