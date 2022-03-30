Quickshift launches same-day delivery service QS-Rapid in Kolkata

Quickshift has launched its same-day delivery service QS-Rapid in Kolkata. It believes the city of joy has great potential and this service will enable it to unlock the opportunities in the eastern region.

With QS -Rapid, the company is further aiming to increase the brand presence of its partners and make headway in the region through robust fulfillment and last-mile delivery services.

As per research 68 per cent of consumers agree to make an outright purchase online, when serviced with a same-day delivery option.

Understanding the rising demand, the company had successfully launched a strategically located 20,000 sq. ft. fulfilment centre in Kolkata for quick same day deliveries through QS-Rapid to areas in and around the city.

"Kolkata is one of the largest business hubs of India. As planned, we are eager to make our client brands available here and in nearby areas. The fact that consumers are used to getting deliveries quick and easy, we are propelling business for our clients through this. Reduction in cart abandonment and increased customer delight, are the two very strong objectives we are driving for our clients who are in an already competitive space of D2C and retail" says Anshul Goenka, Founder, Quickshift.

With competent order processing, returns management, COD processing, last-mile deliveries, Quickshift is equipped to take brands across categories of FMCG, personal care, fashion and retail, consumer durables, made-in-India products. The purpose of this QS-Rapid in Kolkata launch is to strengthen brand visibility for those catering to a consumer base pan-India, traditional business houses eager to explore e-commerce and require logistics support. With the pick, pack, ship model being intact and the delivery experience being made better, the QS-Rapid launch in Kolkata is yet another milestone achieved.

Quickshift is amongst the foremost tech-led name in the logistics industry, continuously innovating to provide quicker deliveries (same day or 2-day deliveries), reduction in RTO and has recently introduced features to reduce NDRs. The company offers warehousing solutions across India for its B2B and B2C customers including last-mile services. Its solution is integrated with Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, BigBasket, Nyka among many others. They have recently launched operations in Kolkata.