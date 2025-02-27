  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Racefor7 Run for awareness on rare diseases

Racefor7 Run for awareness on rare diseases
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Organisation for Rare Diseases India (ORDI), supported by Novo Nordisk India, has hosted the 10th edition of Racefor7 Awareness Run across...

Hyderabad: Organisation for Rare Diseases India (ORDI), supported by Novo Nordisk India, has hosted the 10th edition of Racefor7 Awareness Run across 21 cities in India to commemorate Rare Disease Day.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response from people living with rare diseases, caregivers, healthcare professionals and policymakers, all coming together to advocate for better healthcare access for individuals living with rare diseases.

While emphasising the need for preventive treatment alternatives for rare disease management in India, Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director at Novo Nordisk India, said: “Rare bleeding disorder and other rare diseases prevalent in India can only be countered by sustained awareness, early diagnosis and effective management.

Prophylactic treatment is essential to improve the quality of life for people living with haemophilia. We are proud to support ORDI in their initiatives that are driving important conversations around better healthcare solutions.’’

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick