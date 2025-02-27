Racefor7 Run for awareness on rare diseases

Hyderabad: Organisation for Rare Diseases India (ORDI), supported by Novo Nordisk India, has hosted the 10th edition of Racefor7 Awareness Run across 21 cities in India to commemorate Rare Disease Day.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response from people living with rare diseases, caregivers, healthcare professionals and policymakers, all coming together to advocate for better healthcare access for individuals living with rare diseases.

While emphasising the need for preventive treatment alternatives for rare disease management in India, Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director at Novo Nordisk India, said: “Rare bleeding disorder and other rare diseases prevalent in India can only be countered by sustained awareness, early diagnosis and effective management.

Prophylactic treatment is essential to improve the quality of life for people living with haemophilia. We are proud to support ORDI in their initiatives that are driving important conversations around better healthcare solutions.’’