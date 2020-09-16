Railways to run 20 pairs of Clone Special trains from September 21 on specific routes

Considering the huge demand for travel on specific routes, the Ministry of Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of Clone Special trains from September 21, 2020. These Clone trains will run on notified timings and will be fully reserved trains. The stoppages shall be limited to operational halts.

The 19 pairs of Clone Special trains will run by utilizing Humsafar rakes. One pair 04251/04252 Lucknow-Delhi Clone special shall run as Jan Shatabdi Express. Fare of Humsafar rake will be charged as Humsafar trains and for Jan Shatabdi rake, the fare will be charged as Janshatabdi Express. The Advance Reservation Period will be 10 days.



These Clone Special trains will be in addition to special trains which are already in operation. Earlier this month, the Railways announced that it will be operating 40 pairs of new passenger trains in addition to that of the 230 trains that had resumed earlier. Booking of these 80 trains started last week on September 10, 2020. These special trains started running from September 12, 2020, onwards. These special trains are fully reserved trains.

