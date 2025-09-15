Raisin redefines traditional Indian wear with a contemporary fusion

In an interview with The Hans India, Raisin’s Co-Founder - Vikash Pacheriwal said, the company is expanding across India and abroad with omnichannel retail, tech-driven personalization, and franchise-led growth, aiming for ₹6 crore MRR while redefining affordable, design-led ethnic wear.

Q1. Raisin Global has grown rapidly since 2018. Can you share the brand’s evolution and journey?

A: Raisin began in 2018 with a vision to fuse India’s ethnic sensibilities with modern aesthetics. In just a few years, we expanded from limited collections to a pan-India presence across 300+ MBOs and our own EBO. By focusing on quality fabrics, contemporary designs, and accessible price points, Raisin has become more than a clothing label—it is now a lifestyle choice for the modern Indian woman seeking comfort, style, and authenticity.

Q2. The ethnic wear market is pegged at ₹1.7 lakh crore. What growth do you see in Tier 2 and 3 cities?

A: These markets are the strongest growth engines. Women here are aspirational, digitally connected, and fashion-forward. With rising disposable income, we expect exponential growth in the next five years. Our strategy is to capture this through exclusive outlets, robust distribution, and digital penetration.

Q3. Raisin is expanding globally. What drives this ambition?

A: India’s ethnic wear enjoys strong global appeal, especially in the Middle East, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Expansion into these markets allows us to serve diaspora communities and new consumers while retaining India as our core base. We are adopting a phased approach through partnerships, distributors, and online platforms.

Q4. How do you ensure a seamless omnichannel experience across 300+ MBOs, EBOs, and digital platforms?

A: Consistency is key. From visual merchandising to service standards, we maintain uniformity across offline and online. On digital, we invest in personalization and influencer-driven storytelling. Offline, we focus on assisted shopping and curated experiences. Together, they ensure customers feel connected across every touchpoint.

Q5. How is Raisin leveraging technology in fashion?

A: We use AI-driven analytics for demand forecasting and personalization, ensuring relevance in product visibility. Automation helps optimize inventory and speed-to-market while reducing wastage. On sustainability, we are adopting low-impact fabrics and digital design processes to minimize overproduction.

Q6. You’ve set a goal of ₹6 crore MRR in two years. What’s the roadmap?

A: Our growth plan is fourfold:

• Expanding EBOs through a franchise-led model.

• Strengthening D2C with better acquisition and retention.

• Diversifying into festive, fusion, and everyday ethnic wear.

• Leveraging exports and international partnerships.

These strategies give us confidence in reaching our target.

Q7. Your founder dynamic is unique—father-in-law and daughter-in-law. How does this shape Raisin?

A: It mirrors our brand essence—tradition blended with modernity. The father-in-law brings decades of industry knowledge, while the daughter-in-law adds a contemporary perspective. This synergy balances values with progressive execution.

Q8. How are you catering to changing consumer preferences?

A: Customers demand affordability, comfort, and design-led fashion. Our collections are trend-driven, made from breathable fabrics, and priced accessibly. This keeps us relevant among millennials and Gen Z.

Q9. What helps Raisin build customer loyalty?

A: We engage through loyalty programs, digital storytelling, influencer collaborations, and after-sales service. Frequent collection refreshes also ensure customers return for newness.

Q10. How crucial is franchise-led expansion to your next growth phase?

A: Franchising is central to our strategy. It allows rapid scaling while empowering local entrepreneurs. With one EBO operational and more in the pipeline, this model will deepen consumer engagement and strengthen brand visibility nationwide.