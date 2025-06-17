Raminfo bags Rs 474 crore order for installing Rooftop Solar Projects

Raminfo Limited, a tech solutions provider, has bagged an order worth ₹474 crore from Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited (RRECL) through a consortium led by the Company. Raminfo has ventured into smart energy solutions to build a future with green and sustainable energy.

The scope of the order includes the Design, Supply, Erection, Testing, and Commissioning, along with Comprehensive Operation & Maintenance (O&M) for a period of 25 years, of Rooftop Solar (RTS) Photovoltaic Power Projects to be installed on buildings owned by the State Government and its undertakings across Rajasthan, under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) aggregating to a total capacity of 73 MW.

L. Srinath Reddy, Managing Director of Raminfo Limited said, “Raminfo Limited will hold a 51% stake in this project through its SPV Raminfo Green Energy Private Limited, which will execute the project with a total capacity of 73 MW.

We offer reliable, innovative and affordable solar energy solutions. Our expertise and our unmatched project execution capabilities helps us deliver word class solutions with highest standards.

Solar is one of the fastest-growing renewable energy sources in the world and, with our integrated rooftop solar solutions, we aim to lead the charge of India's energy revolution to achieve rooftop solar targets on state government buildings at various locations in Rajasthan.”

Raminfo has ventured into energy industry by incorporating Raminfo Green Energy Private Limited, a subsidiary on May 5, 2025, which operates in the electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning supply sector. It aims to create a sustainable world with solar energy.

The rooftop solar industry in India is experiencing rapid growth, with the total installed capacity reaching 13.7 GW by the end of December 2024. The market is projected to continue expanding, with some estimates suggesting a market value of USD 4.46 billion by 2033. This growth is fuelled by government initiatives, decreasing both set up and overall storage costs, per unit cost savings and growing awareness of the benefits of rooftop solar.