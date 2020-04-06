Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited deploys 15,000 people for waste management

Hyderabad: City-based Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL), comprehensive environment management services on Monday reiterated its commitment to deliver essential waste management services during COVID-19 pandemic.



The company's operations include more than 15,000 ground staff located in 25 major cities across India and over 20,000 ground staff worldwide. The critical services it offers include medical waste management, waste collection, waste treatment and disposal, operation of landfills, hazardous waste disposal.

The company works with over 30,000 healthcare establishments and 340,000 beds. Its municipal waste management group continues to handle over 13,000 tonnes per day. Each of these services will be conducted according to strict social-distancing protocols and with the appropriate hygienic and sanitation measures, as set out by the Ministry of Health, Govt of India, the company said.

Goutham Reddy, Managing Director & CEO, REEL, said: "Ramky Enviro team is proud to play an integral role in supporting society, local communities and State governments during these unprecedented times. As India seeks to take all the necessary measures to avoid entering into Stage 3 of this pandemic, we are pleased to be part of the solution by continuing the collection, transportation and processing of waste – services that are humble, but are more integral than ever".