Ramky Estates to showcase its projects on virtual platform
Hyderabad: Property-buying decisions are inherently challenging due to various obstacles such as the inability to physically view a property while it is still under construction. The customers are not allowed at the site premises due to safety concerns. Geographical restraints also pose a considerable challenge, especially for the non-resident Indians (NRIs) and individuals living far from the location of the property. Furthermore, the lack of time and accessibility surrounding property viewing, consultation and negotiation adds to the complexities involved. However, the integration of technology in real estate processes has always solved problems faced by realtors. Hyderabad-based realtor Ramky Estates has successfully leveraged technology, taking tech integration to the next level with its entry into metaverse.
‘RamkyVerse’, a virtual reality market placewill be launched on July 14, 2023. This is the very first time a residential developer in the city has forayed into the dimension of virtual reality. With a mere Google/Gmail account, the prospective buyers can teleport into the landscapes of these properties virtually, as their own chosen avatars.
M Nanda Kishore, MD of Ramky Estates, said: “We recognise that building homes goes beyond just brick and mortar. Consumer preferences are evolving rapidly. Thoughtful design with defined spaces blending comfort, convenience and elegance is the new common. Homebuyers today are looking beyond the four walls. They choose vibrant communities that provide opportunities to connect, create and celebrate.”
RamkyVerse will be home to three virtual auditoriums, where customers can get the closest experience to living in a Ramky Estates Project.