Ramky Estates to venture into North Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ramky Estates, a prominent real estate company, has recently made a significant move to enhance the real estate sector, specifically in the northern parts of Hyderabad. With a planned investment of Rs 8,000 crore, the company aims to develop 12 residential projects in the city.

This substantial investment will result in the creation of approximately 8,000 housing units spanning across approximately 10 million sq. ft. The residential projects will be located in areas such as Uppal, Cherlapally, Pocharma, Thukkuguda, and select pockets of west Hyderabad. The construction of these residential apartments is projected to be completed within a period of three-and-a-half years. With an impressive track record, Ramky Estates has successfully constructed over 10 million sq. ft. of residential and commercial spaces, carrying an estimated total value of Rs 3,500 crore. The company caters to a diverse range of buyers in the Indian market, offering projects with unit prices ranging from Rs 45 lakh to Rs 5 crore.

Recently, Ramky Estates has unveiled three new projects: Ramky One Astra located in west Hyderabad, and Ramky One Genext & Ramky One Orion situated in east Hyderabad. These additions join the company's esteemed portfolio, which includes renowned projects like Ramky One Odyssey in Kokapet, Ramky One Orbit in Nallagandla, Ramky One Symphony in Patancheru, Ramky TruSpace Aspire in Balanagar, and Ramky One Harmony in Kukatpally.