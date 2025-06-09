Rapido expands Andhra Pradesh Footprint, Launches in 14 New Cities

Rapido, India’s leading ride-hailing platform, is expanding its operational coverage across Andhra Pradesh with the launch of its Bike Taxi and Auto services in 14 new cities. With this strategic expansion into Ongole, Vizianagaram, Eluru, Madanapalle, Machilipatnam, Chittoor, Srikakulam, Bhimavaram, Gudivada, Narasaraopet, Nandyala, Tenali, Tadepalligudem, and Tadipatri, Rapido now offers its app-based mobility solutions in every district of the state. This milestone strengthens its position as Telangana’s go-to platform for convenient, affordable, and accessible first and last-mile travel. The move is also aligned with Rapido’s larger goal of reaching 500 cities across India, underscoring its commitment to transforming local transportation.

As one of India’s largest contributors to the gig economy, Rapido has already created over 9 million jobs nationwide. Through this expansion, the company is aiming to generate 1 lakh new job opportunities and empower residents with economic independence and flexible earning potential. Rapido currently facilitates over 4 million rides daily, solidifying its position as the country’s leading ride-hailing platform.

With this launch, residents can now rely on the Rapido app to book quick, affordable, and convenient rides—whether commuting to work, accessing nearby public transit hubs, or running errands across town.

“We’re happy to introduce Rapido’s services in Andhra Pradesh, making dependable transportation more accessible and improving the way people move around their cities. Beyond mobility, this launch is also about creating livelihood opportunities for hundreds of local youth who can now earn by joining Rapido as captains. We believe that by connecting riders with local captains, we are enhancing transportation options as well as strengthening the local economy,” said Pavan Guntupalli, Co-founder, Rapido.

Beyond mobility, this expansion will also unlock micro-entrepreneurship opportunities. Rapido aims to onboard thousands of new captains, creating income streams and contributing to community-level economic development.

Rapido is committed to closely working with local authorities and stakeholders to ensure seamless service integration and deliver a safe, compliant, and customer-friendly commuting experience.