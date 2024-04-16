Live
- UK unemployment rate jumps by more than expected as job market cools
- Gujarat Congress head Gohil criticizes Rupala's apology as insincere
- UPSC declares Civil Services 2023 results, Aditya Srivastava secures top rank
- BJP names three more candidates in Punjab
- Morgan Stanley does not expect RBI to go for a rate cut in 2024-25
- Karnataka tribal woman dies suspiciously in Sudan
- Battle for Jaunpur: Two ex-ministers and a don’s wife in the fray
- Bihar Cricket Association forms Women's Cricket Development Committee to empower female players
- You provoke PM Modi, you will be in trouble: S Gurumurthy on BJP's 'Mission South'
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Testing Feature to Show Recently Active Contacts
Just In
Rareism inaugurates outlet in Hyd
Hyderabad: Rareism, a women’s fashion brand by Bengaluru-based fashion retailer The House of Rare, has opened its third outlet in Hyderabad. Actress...
Hyderabad: Rareism, a women’s fashion brand by Bengaluru-based fashion retailer The House of Rare, has opened its third outlet in Hyderabad. Actress Sreeleela launched the new store.
With this launch, the total store count has shot up to 30 across India. The collection of fashion-forward clothing is spread across a store of 650 sft. The brand is known for its desk to dinner approach.
On the brands vision Abhishek Srivastava, Business Head, Rareism, said: “Rareism is India’s answer to European fashion. We believe that multifaceted is not a word; it is a woman, and we aspire to become a one-stop destination for women.” He also expressed his gratitude to Sreeleela for her support and said that the brand was excited to expand its presence in Hyderabad.
Sreeleela, known for her fashion sense, was the perfect choice to inaugurate the new outlet.