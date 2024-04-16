Rareism inaugurates outlet in Hyd

Hyderabad: Rareism, a women’s fashion brand by Bengaluru-based fashion retailer The House of Rare, has opened its third outlet in Hyderabad. Actress Sreeleela launched the new store.



With this launch, the total store count has shot up to 30 across India. The collection of fashion-forward clothing is spread across a store of 650 sft. The brand is known for its desk to dinner approach.

On the brands vision Abhishek Srivastava, Business Head, Rareism, said: “Rareism is India’s answer to European fashion. We believe that multifaceted is not a word; it is a woman, and we aspire to become a one-stop destination for women.” He also expressed his gratitude to Sreeleela for her support and said that the brand was excited to expand its presence in Hyderabad.

Sreeleela, known for her fashion sense, was the perfect choice to inaugurate the new outlet.