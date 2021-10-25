RattanIndia backed Revolt opens EV dealership in Bangalore

RattanIndia backed Revolt, India's market leader in electric motorcycles today announced the opening of its dealership in Bangalore. The dealership was inaugurated by Mr Jenender Anand, CEO of Revolt Motors.

RattanIndia in a regulatory filing at the BSE said, "Revolt has been witnessing robust demand for its electric bikes in the festive season particularly with rising petrol prices. Revolt electric bikes provide great savings for its customers with running cost as low as Rs 9 per 100 kms."

Revolts flagship model, the RV400 comes with a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h. The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo-fencing, customised sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and KMs have done, and also the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap your Revolt's battery.

The bike features three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport — each suiting to the riding style and needs of the driver. RV400 comes with Upside Down (USD) forks up-front and a fully adjustable monoshock at the rear to give an unparalleled riding experience.

Revolt Intellicorp

Revolt Intellicorp is the next-gen mobility company, created for the smart world. Revolt is working with a vision of democratizing clean commutes using next-gen mobility solutions and a mission to create a future of next-gen mobility with 100 per cent accessibility and 0 per cent fuel residue. With technology at its roots and class-apart products, Revolt has introduced India's first Al-enabled motorcycle without compromising on the performance or aesthetics of a regular ride. Revolt Intellicorp commenced operations in 2019. The company offers two EV models in India currently, in addition to a full range of genuine parts and accessories available through its authorized dealerships.