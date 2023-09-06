Live
RBI mulls wholesale CBDC in call money market
New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning to extend wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) as token for interbank borrowing or call money market, RBI sources said on Tuesday.
The pilot in wholesale segment, known as the Digital Rupee -Wholesale (e?-W), was launched on November 1, 2022, with use case being limited to the settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities.
“RBI is now planning to go into interbank borrowing market.” RBI sources said.
