Re Sustainability, PolyCycl partner for feedstock facilities

Hyderabad: Re Sustainability Limited (formerly Ramky Enviro Engineers), Asia’s largest integrated waste management company, and PolyCycl Private Limited, a pioneer in chemical recycling of post-consumer plastics, on Monday announced a business collaboration for development of a network of feedstock facilities in India for chemical recycling of plastics.The companies are likely to establish the first such sorting and pre-processing facility at Delhi.

The collaboration aims to extract low-grade plastics, such as single-use flexible films and packaging waste from multiple streams and convert them into feedstock for chemical recycling projects run by PolyCycl and its partners.

Masood Mallick, CEO, Re Sustainability Limited, said: “Re Sustainability’s journey towards sustainable resource recovery and circular economy demonstrates our commitment to creating long-term value and building resilience for a more sustainable world.”

By leveraging chemical recycling techniques, plastic will be transformed into a range of hydrocarbon molecules that serve as essential building blocks for manufacturing of sustainable circular polymers, green chemicals and renewable fuels.