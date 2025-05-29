Realme launches GT 7 series in India

Hyderabad: realme, a smartphone brand unveiled realme GT 7 Series in India and Paris. The GT 7 Dream Edition was co-created with the Aston Martin Formula One Team, making its official debut as the first co-branded smartphone. Anuj Sidharth, Director, MediaTek, said: “Our collaboration with realme on the GT 7 reflects a shared commitment to bringing flagship innovation closer to Indian consumers. As the first smartphone in India to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e, this launch is a true milestone in our India-first approach.”