Realme launches GT 7 series in India
Hyderabad: realme, a smartphone brand unveiled realme GT 7 Series in India and Paris. The GT 7 Dream Edition was co-created with the Aston Martin...

Hyderabad: realme, a smartphone brand unveiled realme GT 7 Series in India and Paris. The GT 7 Dream Edition was co-created with the Aston Martin Formula One Team, making its official debut as the first co-branded smartphone. Anuj Sidharth, Director, MediaTek, said: “Our collaboration with realme on the GT 7 reflects a shared commitment to bringing flagship innovation closer to Indian consumers. As the first smartphone in India to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e, this launch is a true milestone in our India-first approach.”

