Live
- Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on Election Nomination Rejection
- Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence in Women
- iOS 18: Major AI Upgrades and Customization Features Coming Soon
- Dr. Dinesh Shahra Backs Gau Swarga for Indigenous Cow Protection
- Puri Chandan Yatra blast toll rises to 4
- Telangana Junior Colleges to Reopen on June 1 for Academic Year 2024-25
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies batters set up 35-run win over Australia in warm-up match
- Delhi Minister Atishi writes to Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat amid water crisis in Delhi
- "SIT probe should be fair and focus on providing justice to victims": Basavaraj Bommai on Prajwal Revanna
- Amit Shah's Spiritual Sojourn: Prayers at Lord Venkateswara
Just In
Realme teases upcoming GT6
Highlights
Hyderabad: realme, a smartphone device maker in India, recently launched the latest device in its highly anticipated GT Series. The return marks a...
Hyderabad: realme, a smartphone device maker in India, recently launched the latest device in its highly anticipated GT Series. The return marks a strategised focus on the high-end market segment, two years after the last GT Series launch.
The upcoming GT 6 Series is set to showcase realme’s commitment to innovation and quality, making it a highly anticipated release in the smartphone industry. “The original realme GT 5G launched in India in August 2021 and quickly earned the title of ‘Flagship Killer 2021’ by leading media outlets. The new GT 6 Series promises to surpass its predecessors by a significant margin, offering cutting-edge technologies and shattering performance barriers,” the company said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS