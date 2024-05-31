Realme teases upcoming GT6

  • Menu
Hyderabad: realme, a smartphone device maker in India, recently launched the latest device in its highly anticipated GT Series. The return marks a strategised focus on the high-end market segment, two years after the last GT Series launch.

The upcoming GT 6 Series is set to showcase realme’s commitment to innovation and quality, making it a highly anticipated release in the smartphone industry. “The original realme GT 5G launched in India in August 2021 and quickly earned the title of ‘Flagship Killer 2021’ by leading media outlets. The new GT 6 Series promises to surpass its predecessors by a significant margin, offering cutting-edge technologies and shattering performance barriers,” the company said.

More Stories
