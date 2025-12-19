Reema Transport Boosts Pharma Supply Chain Efficiency with Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles

For over four decades, Reema Transport Pvt. Ltd. (RTPL) has been a trusted name in road logistics and it has served as a key partner in India’s temperature-controlled logistics ecosystem supporting the pharmaceutical sector with reliable, compliant and technology-driven services. With a fleet of up to 175 vehicles, RTPL operates across western, central and southern India, serving leading domestic and multinational pharmaceutical companies as well as clients in FMCG, confectionery and engineering goods.

RTPL has earned a leadership position in the cold chain segment through its strong operational discipline, process excellence and commitment to continuous innovation. The company maintains stringent oversight of its network with robust SOPs, comprehensive contingency planning and the integration of advanced monitoring technologies. Real-time temperature tracking, automated alerts and digital control systems ensure that every consignment is delivered within the required temperature range and timelines, with utmost safety and transparency. This approach enables RTPL to seamlessly manage time-sensitive pharma loads across major corridors such as Mumbai–Goa and crucial southern routes including Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Strengthening its cold chain capabilities further, RTPL recently expanded its fleet with fully built reefer trucks from Tata Motors Ltd., India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer. The new additions include six Tata LPT 1816 units and two units each of Tata LPT 1112 and LPT 710, all equipped with advanced reefer bodies and FMS-enabled monitoring systems. Built on Tata’s trusted LPT platform, these vehicles offer superior fuel efficiency, extended service intervals, high gradability and ergonomic walk-through cabins making them ideal for long-haul pharmaceutical movement.

Beyond technology and infrastructure, RTPL ensures regular training, safety workshops and hands-on skill-building sessions so that its drivers are fully equipped to handle sensitive pharma consignments with precision and care.

Commenting on the partnership, Dilip Naik, Managing Director and Ashok Kothari, Chairman, Reema Transport Pvt. Ltd., said, “Our cold chain operations rely on partners who ensure reliability, efficiency and compliance at every stage. Tata Motors’ dependable vehicles, along with their extensive service and support network, give us the confidence to manage critical pharmaceutical consignments across the country. This partnership strengthens our ability to consistently deliver time-sensitive, temperature-controlled logistics that exceed client expectations and support the nation’s healthcare supply chain.”

As demand for precision-driven cold chain solutions continues to grow, the collaboration between Tata Motors Ltd and RTPL underscores how advanced technology, strong processes and a people-first approach can enhance supply chain resilience and support India’s expanding healthcare and pharmaceutical needs.