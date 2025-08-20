Live
Regaal Resources IPO Listing: Shares Debut at 39% Premium, Slip 7% from Opening
Highlights
Regaal Resources shares listed at ₹141.80 on BSE, a 39% premium to IPO price ₹102, but later slipped nearly 7% to ₹132. Check IPO details, subscription, company profile, and use of funds.
Shares of Regaal Resources made their stock market debut on Wednesday with strong listing gains but soon lost momentum.
The stock started strong at ₹141.80 on the BSE and ₹141 on the NSE, much higher than its IPO price of ₹102. But later, it fell to about ₹132, losing almost 7% from the opening price.
Even so, the debut price was above the grey market premium (₹133) expected before listing.
IPO Details
- Issue size: ₹306 crore
- Fresh issue: ₹210 crore
- Offer for sale: ₹96 crore
- Subscription: 150+ times overall
- QIBs: 190.96x
- Non-institutional investors: 356.72x
- Retail investors: 57.75x
Raised ₹91.8 crore from anchor investors before IPO.
