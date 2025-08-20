Regaal Resources IPO Listing: Shares Debut at 39% Premium, Slip 7% from Opening

Shares of Regaal Resources made their stock market debut on Wednesday with strong listing gains but soon lost momentum.

The stock started strong at ₹141.80 on the BSE and ₹141 on the NSE, much higher than its IPO price of ₹102. But later, it fell to about ₹132, losing almost 7% from the opening price.

Even so, the debut price was above the grey market premium (₹133) expected before listing.

IPO Details

Issue size : ₹306 crore

: ₹306 crore Fresh issue : ₹210 crore

: ₹210 crore Offer for sale : ₹96 crore

: ₹96 crore Subscription : 150+ times overall

: 150+ times overall QIBs : 190.96x

: 190.96x Non-institutional investors: 356.72x

356.72x Retail investors: 57.75x

Raised ₹91.8 crore from anchor investors before IPO.