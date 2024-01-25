RelDigital unveils Republic Day sale

Hyderabad: Reliance Digital is offering several discount offers on the occasion of Republic Day till January 28. As part of Digital India Sale, customers can avail of the latest offers from nearest Reliance Digital or MyJio store. Reliance Digital is offering exclusive instant discount of up to Rs26,000 on leading banks cards. The offers across categories include TVs, refrigerators, laptops, washing machines, and more.

The offers also comprise 55-inch Google QLED starting at only Rs34,990 and the 75-inch UHD Google TV starting at Rs66,990 after cashback and with a 2-year warranty.

Coming to smartphones, discounts are being offered on Galaxy S24 series now with AI. An 584-litre side-by-side refrigerator is available from Rs51,990. Automatic washing machines including an 8-kg front-load washing machine available from Rs31,990.

Intel Core i3 laptop on the offer at Rs29,990 and gaming laptops are available from Rs49,990 onwards. Intel Core Ultra Powered Asus Zenbook 14 laptops starting Rs94,500 effective price.