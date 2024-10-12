Reliance Digital’s Dussehra sale

Live
Reliance Digital a leading electronics retaileris launching its ‘Festival of Electronics’ sale on the occasion of Dussehra, offering discounts and cashback deals across a wide range of products.
Hyderabad:
The sale, running until 3 November, features discounts on items including smart TVs, smartphones, laptops, home appliances, and personal audio devices.
Customers can benefit from financing options and bank card discounts. Products such as 55-inch 4K smart TVs, Apple Watches, iPhones, and a range of Motorola and Google Pixel smartphones are available with attractive pricing.
Gaming laptops and kitchen appliances are also part of the deal, with special “Buy More, Save More” offers on small appliances.
Reliance Digital operates over 2,100 stores across more than 800 cities in India and offers services such as home delivery
and after-sales support through its service arm, Reliance resQ.
Shoppers can also explore deals on the company’s website and other digital platforms.