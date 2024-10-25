  • Menu
Reliance Digital’s Festival of Electronics is on

This Diwali, Reliance Digital’s ‘Festival of Electronics’ sale is set to elevate India’s festive celebrations with blockbuster deals on consumer electronics.

Hyderabad: This Diwali, Reliance Digital’s ‘Festival of Electronics’ sale is set to elevate India’s festive celebrations with blockbuster deals on consumer electronics. Customers can enjoy an instant discount of up to Rs15,000 on purchases made with leading bank cards till November 3. This offer is applicable at Reliance Digital /My Jio stores across the nation and online at reliancedigital.in. Additionally, in-store shoppers can avail multiple finance options, with benefits up to Rs22,500, making it easier than ever before to upgrade to the latest technology.

Some of the best deals available are:

Upgrade to Samsung NeoQled TV and get 43 inch Smart TV worth ₹41990/- Free with 3 Years Warranty and EMI starting Rs1,990. The Apple Watch Series 10 worth Rs46900 is now available at Rs44900.

