Reliance Health Gain policy launched

Hyderabad: Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd. (RGICL), a leading private general insurance company, has launched a flexible and customisable health insurance policy – Reliance Health Gain.

The policy offers customers a choice to design their health insurance policy by choosing features as per their need and paying only for what they choose. RGICL has brought out three different plans - Plus, Power and Prime – and an array of features to facilitate customisation of policy for each customer.

With this launch, Reliance General aims to address the evolving and unique medical needs of modern-day customers of all age groups. This new product comes loaded with 38 features such as double cover that provides twice the amount of sum-insured to be used during same claim; unlimited reinstatement to restore the base sum insured amount as many times as it gets exhausted during a policy year; guaranteed cumulative bonus, that protects loss of cumulative bonus post claim; or the benefit to reduce pre-existing disease waiting period from 3 years to 2 or even 1 year. With many more such benefits, the product has been designed keeping in mind the modern health-insurance consumer.