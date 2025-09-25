Remembering Together Under the Shade of History: A Memorial & Solidarity Meet Beneath the Historic Tamarind Tree

Hyderabad, Sept. 25: The Forum for A Better Hyderabad (FBH), in association with the Centre for Deccan Studies (CDS) and several civil society organisations, organised its annual Memorial and Solidarity Meet today under the historic Tamarind Tree at Osmania General Hospital, Afzalgunj. This tree, which sheltered and saved nearly 150 lives during the devastating Musi River floods of September 1908, was commemorated for its enduring service to humanity.

The programme began with Pandit Parashar rendering a soulful lavani dedicated to the Musi floods.

Sri M.H. Rao, Vice-Chairman of FBH, welcomed the gathering, while Er. VEDAKUMAR MANIKONDA , Chairman of FBH, presided over the meeting.

In his address, he recalled the inception of the Memorial Meet in 2008 and its consistent observance since then. He highlighted FBH’s efforts in studying the Musi River for more than two decades, presenting recommendations to government departments, and urged HMDA and the Telangana Government to prepare an integrated master plan to address recurring challenges in metropolitan urban planning. He also stressed the urgent need for a comprehensive drainage master plan for the city.

Poet Sangamitra recited verses depicting the tree’s perseverance and the tragic history of the Musi, while eminent filmmaker Ms. Afsan praised FBH’s efforts to revive public memory of the flood calamity.

Lyricist Ambati Venkanna lauded Chairman Manikonda VedaKumar for bringing civil society together in city planning and management, and sang songs celebrating Hyderabad’s rich heritage.

Raising a humanitarian concern, Brother Verghese criticised the displacement of Musi residents without proper rehabilitation and lamented the mishandling of the Nandanavanam project in 1997.

Human rights activist Jeevan Kumar stressed that civil society must question poor governance and ensure that citizens are treated as stakeholders in urban planning.

Dr. Jayakrishna, Chief Resident Medical Officer, assured that their continued cooperation will remain in the efforts of the Forum for a Better Hyderabad.

Groundwater expert Subhash Reddy expressed concern over frequent waterlogging and poor rainwater management in the city. He also presented a written representation to the government through FBH.

Anil from OISCA urged students to adopt eco-friendly habits, manage waste responsibly, and reduce plastic use. Prof. Anwar Khan recalled FBH’s 17-year commitment to this memorial and stressed the need for unity across communities to overcome pollution both environmental and social.

Prof. Jayashree of Osmania University admired the symbolic value of the Tamarind Tree, which saved lives without discrimination.

Several individuals including Dr. G Rameshwar Rao, Director ESIC, B.Narayana, Rtd .Deputy Director, Department of Heritage Telangana Narsa Reddy (TRSMA), Akula Ravinder, Shankar (Jai Bheem), Ramraj, Iliyas, Srihari Syed Khalid, Srilatha, Syed Qhyzer Bhasha along with teachers and students from CHATRI, MSI, SRD, and APSA also participated, expressing their solidarity.

The event concluded with a pledge to safeguard Hyderabad’s ecological and cultural heritage while remembering the departed souls of the 1908 Musi floods. Mrs. Shobha Singh, Secretary-General of FBH, proposed the vote of thanks.



