Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Retail inflation falls to 18-mth low of 4.7%
Down mainly due to falling prices of vegetables, oils and fats, it has came closer to Reserve Bank’s target of 4%
New Delhi: Retail inflation declined to an 18-month low of 4.7 per cent in April mainly due to falling prices of vegetables, oils and fats, and came closer to Reserve Bank’s target of 4 per cent, showed government data released Friday. It was for the second month in a row that Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation remained within the RBI’s comfort zone of below 6 per cent.
The government has tasked the central bank to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. The retail inflation was 5.66 per cent in March 2023 and 7.79 per cent in the year-ago period. Later month’s inflation is the lowest reading since October 2021, when it stood at 4.48 per cent.
According to the National Statistical Office, the inflation in the food basket was 3.84 per cent in April, as against 4.79 per cent in March and 8.31 per cent in the year-ago period. The food basket accounts for nearly half of the CPI. Retail inflation rose from 5.7 per cent in December 2022 to 6.4 per cent in February 2023 on the back of higher prices of cereals, milk and fruits and slower deflation in vegetable prices.
As per the latest NSO data, prices of ‘oil and fats’ declined by 12.33 per cent, followed by vegetables (6.5 per cent), and ‘meat and fish (1.23 per cent) during April on an annual basis. On the other hand, spices, cereals and products, and ‘milk and milk products’ became dearer.
Commenting on the data, Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head - Research & Outreach, ICRA said the April 2023 CPI inflation eased to an 18-month low, benefitting from the high base as well as cooler than normal temperatures, which delayed the seasonal rise in prices of perishable items.