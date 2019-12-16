RIL now India's largest company

New Delhi: Boosted by its consumer-facing businesses like organised retail and telecom, Reliance Industries ended state-owned Indian Oil Corporation's (IOC) 10-year reign as India's largest company, topping the Fortune India 500 list.

With a revenue of Rs 5.81 lakh crore in 2018-19, the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate also became the first privately-held and the only other company to become India's largest corporation apart from IOC for the first time in 10 years, Fortune India said.

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) was ranked third, same as in 2018.

It was followed by State Bank of India, Tata Motors and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) -- all with no changes in their ranking between 2018 and 2019.