RIL to set up new PET recycling unit in AP

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is setting up a recycled polyester staple fiber (PSF) manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The move is part of RIL's commitment to lead the industry on circular economy, enhance its sustainability quotient and bolster the entire polyester and polymer value chain.

As a part of this endeavour, Srichakra Ecotex India Pvt Ltd will build and operate exclusively for RIL the new recycled PSF – Recron GreenGold and PET flakes wash-line in AP. The company's initiative will ensure India maintains over 90 per cent recycling rate.

With addition of Srichakra capacity, RIL's polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycling capacity is doubling to about 5 billion used PET bottles. At present, it converts more than 2 billion used PET bottles into value-added fibers annually at Barabanki, Hoshiarpur and Nagothane plants.

The used PET bottles are the raw material for manufacturing re-cycled polyester fiber. The fibers manufactured through this process are branded as Recron GreenGold and RIL through its selected downstream mills Hub Excellence Partners (HEP) manufactures R | Elan GreenGold fabrics.

RIL is focusing on sustaining India's post-consumer PET recycling rate which is currently the highest in the world. RIL will empower entrepreneurs to divert used packaging from landfills, set up recycling facilities and create wealth from waste throughout the country.

Vipul Shah, COO - Petrochemicals Business, RIL, said: "The expansion of PET recycling capacity is part of Mukesh Ambani's vision to transform our legacy business into sustainable, circular and net zero carbon materials business and support the entrepreneurs to take risk throughout the value chain."

Srinivas Mikkilineni, Director - Srichakra Ecotex Pvt. Ltd., said: "The alliance with RIL will propel our commitment to reduce plastic pollution and facilitate both organisations to advance the circular economy for plastic waste in India."