Live
- Gurugram: Illegal colonies flourish despite official efforts
- Will hardliner-reformist contest in Iran's Presidential poll draw back alienated electorate?
- 'Hockey India League is crucial in talent identification', says ex-Indian dragflicker VR Raghunath
- Excluding names of Deve Gowda & Kumaraswamy from invite list a mistake, says Karnataka DyCM
- Eyebrows up as BJP leaders hobnob with Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Thackeray, others
- NEET-UG row: SC raises eyebrows over filing of plea by coaching institute
- India to see over 6 pc employment growth across key industries in April-Sep
- Residential sales taper down in April-June period in top 7 cities, up 5 pc YoY
- UP CM flags off upgraded PRVs, underlines modernising police force
- London to host the second edition of Global Chess League
Just In
RIL’s mcap shoots over Rs 20 lakh cr
Highlights
Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) jumped four per cent on Wednesday, taking its market valuation to more than Rs20 lakh crore and helping benchmark...
Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) jumped four per cent on Wednesday, taking its market valuation to more than Rs20 lakh crore and helping benchmark indices close at record high levels. The company's market valuation jumped Rs 80,359.48 crore to Rs 20,48,282.28 crore. Reliance Industries is India’s most valued firm by market capitalisation (mcap).
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS