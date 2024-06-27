  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

RIL’s mcap shoots over Rs 20 lakh cr

RIL’s mcap shoots over Rs 20 lakh cr
x
Highlights

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) jumped four per cent on Wednesday, taking its market valuation to more than Rs20 lakh crore and helping benchmark...

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) jumped four per cent on Wednesday, taking its market valuation to more than Rs20 lakh crore and helping benchmark indices close at record high levels. The company's market valuation jumped Rs 80,359.48 crore to Rs 20,48,282.28 crore. Reliance Industries is India’s most valued firm by market capitalisation (mcap).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X