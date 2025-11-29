Rising demand for year-end vacation

Hyderabad: This year, Indian travellers are redefining the year-end vacation. According to new insights from Asia Pacific’s leading pan-regional experiences platform, Klook, more travellers are seeking ‘cool’cations’- escapes that offer cooler climates or socially vibrant experiences- to wrap up the year.

The trend reflects a growing appetite among new-age Indian travellers for destinations that go beyond conventional holidays. From snowy winter landscapes with adventure activities to tropical retreats with unique celebrations, these journeys combine relaxation, family time, and memorable experiences.

“We’re seeing a clear shift in traveller preferences,” said Shivam Tyagi, Head of Marketing, Klook India and Middle East.