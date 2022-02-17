RITES, IIT-Madras sign MoU for marine infra works

RITES Limited on Thursday announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) to explore marine infrastructure works.

Under this arrangement, RITES and IIT-M will collaborate for providing engineering consultancy (design & construction supervision), enhancing technical cooperation and knowledge sharing for the development of marine infrastructure works, including navigational studies etc.

The partnership intends to bring in best practices by leveraging each other's expertise in marine engineering works and addressing environmental (oceanic) concerns to build a sustainable and robust infrastructure.

RITES Limited is a Miniratna (Category - I) Schedule 'A' Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has experience spanning 47 years and has undertaken projects in over 55 countries across Asia, Africa, South America, and the Middle East region. RITES Limited is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia).