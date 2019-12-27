Rockwell launches first India centre at Gurugram

Gurugram: US-based Rockwell Automation on Thursday launched its first automation centre in India at Gurugram.

The India centre will display to the customers solutions in five focus sectors -- oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverage, auto and tyre, life science, the company said. Besides, if any player from any other field requires technical assistance, the centre will provide it.

The company is a global player and already has centres in Singapore, Japan, Australia and China in Asia, where it provides solutions in practicality every sector, it said.

"This is a huge exciting time for a whole range of industries in India who stand to unlock trillions of dollars in value over the next decade as a result of rapid advancements in automation technology," Rockwell Automation CEO Blake Moret said here.

It's also a complex moment when leaders have an exceptional number of decisions to make about how and where to invest their resources to achieve best results, he added.