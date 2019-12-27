Rupee at 3-week low of 71.35 against Dollar
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 4 paise to close at a fresh three-week low of 71.35 against the US dollar on Friday, continuing its losing streak for the sixth day in a row amid crude oil prices hitting three-month high levels.
Forex traders said the $/INR spot has been trading in a tight range amid lack of cues.
The rupee opened higher at 71.26 and touched a high of 71.19 in morning trade.
Later, it lost ground and fell to a low of 71.40 before closing at 71.35, the lowest level since December 4. On a weekly basis, the rupee depreciated by 19 paise.
Crude oil prices rose to three-month high levels on positive US and Chinese economic data.
