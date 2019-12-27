Trending :
Home  > Business

Rupee at 3-week low of 71.35 against Dollar

Rupee at 3-week low of 71.35 against Dollar
Highlights

The rupee depreciated by 4 paise to close at a fresh three-week low of 71.35 against the US dollar on Friday, continuing its losing streak for the...

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 4 paise to close at a fresh three-week low of 71.35 against the US dollar on Friday, continuing its losing streak for the sixth day in a row amid crude oil prices hitting three-month high levels.

Forex traders said the $/INR spot has been trading in a tight range amid lack of cues.

The rupee opened higher at 71.26 and touched a high of 71.19 in morning trade.

Later, it lost ground and fell to a low of 71.40 before closing at 71.35, the lowest level since December 4. On a weekly basis, the rupee depreciated by 19 paise.

Crude oil prices rose to three-month high levels on positive US and Chinese economic data.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top