  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Rupee falls 12 paise to close at 83.15 against US dollar

Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign currency on 06 May 2022
x
Highlights

The rupee fell 12 paise to settle at 83.15 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, dragged down by rising crude oil prices and a strong greenback against major rivals overseas.

New Delhi: The rupee fell 12 paise to settle at 83.15 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, dragged down by rising crude oil prices and a strong greenback against major rivals overseas.

However, a positive trend in domestic markets restricted the downside for the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.02 against the US dollar and moved in a range of 82.98 and 83.20.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X