Rupee falls 12 paise to close at 83.15 against US dollar

New Delhi: The rupee fell 12 paise to settle at 83.15 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, dragged down by rising crude oil prices and a strong greenback against major rivals overseas.
However, a positive trend in domestic markets restricted the downside for the local unit, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.02 against the US dollar and moved in a range of 82.98 and 83.20.
